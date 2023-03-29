TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — After an abbreviated return in 2022, APTN IDL 2023 is set to return to The Forks in Winnipeg on Saturday, June 17.

Free day-long celebrations and interactive activities fit for the whole family, including the APTN Kids Zone, a powwow, a cultural stage with a fiddle competition, traditional demonstrations, as well as an artisan market, food vendors and a free evening concert are on the menu.

APTN IDL 2023 – “Celebrating Our Youth” will be broadcast live on APTN, select Indigenous radio stations and online starting at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available on APTN lumi. The free evening concert will be hosted by Anishinaabe rapper Samian and Métis/Saulteaux-Cree actress Jessica Matten and will feature a thrilling lineup of artists, including The Halluci Nation, Laura Niquay, Mumu Fresh, Aysanabee and more.

Stay tuned for more exciting details!

Generous financial support from the Government of Canada enables APTN Indigenous Day Live to bring communities together in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

– 30 –

About APTN Indigenous Day Live

APTN Indigenous Day Live (IDL) brings Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) and the summer solstice. Through cultural and musical performances, IDL honours the unparalleled achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples across Turtle Island. Each year, IDL presents a refreshing lineup of collaborations in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages. Held annually since 2007 on the Saturday closest to NIPD, the multi-platform broadcast is available to audiences in Canada via APTN and APTN lumi. To join the conversation any time, use the hashtag #IDL2023 or #JAD2023.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

Media Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]