Treaty 1 Territory – National Homeland of the Red River Métis – Winnipeg, Man. – The Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of Star Wars: A New Hope makes its debut August 8, 2024 at Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg. Manitoba. Starting on August 10, the film will debut in limited release in Winnipeg and other select markets. Walt Disney Studios Canada is collaborating with exhibitors in Winnipeg and other select markets to offer free screenings for the community.

The Ojibwe dub was directed by Ellyn Stern Epcar, produced by Michael Kohn and stars Aandeg Jedi Muldrew (Luke Skywalker), Ajuawak Kapashesit (Han Solo), Theresa Eischen (Princess Leia), Dennis Daminos Chartrand (Darth Vader), Dustin Gerald Morrow Aagimewikamig (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tomantha Sylvester Nimi Anungo Kwe (C-3PO), Jeff Monague Myiingan Minaakwhe (Grand Moff Tarkin), John-Paul Chalykoff (Uncle Owen), and Wanda Barker Giwedinoonz (Aunt Beru).

Partners in the project include Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC), the University of Manitoba (UM), Disney/Lucasfilm, and APTN. Maeengan Linklater, Director of Operations (DOTC) and Cary Miller, Assistant Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies (UM) served as project leads. Patricia Ningewance, Assistant Professor (UM)/Lead Translator, Dennis Daminos Chartrand, Associate Translator, Brian Cochrane with Albert Owl regional translators led the translation.

The project brought together a wide range of talent and multigenerational Anishinaabe speakers to bring this version to life. The dubbing was done over a 10-day period in early May in Winnipeg with the final mix completed at Skywalker Sound. The project is supported in part by the Government of Canada through the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program from Canadian Heritage. Dougald Lamont helped launch this project in 2021 after proposing it to Pablo Hidalgo, a former Winnipegger and Lucasfilm executive as a language revitalization project in support of reconciliation.

The film will make its debut on Disney+ and APTN on a future date with more details to be shared soon.

”Gi-ga-miinigoowiz Mamaandaawiziwin” (“May the Force be with you”).

STAR WARS (ANANGONG MIIGAADING), A NEW HOPE: MAAMAWIIKAMING WII-BIMAAJITOONG ANISHINAABEMOWIN WII-MAADAATESE ADITEMINIGIIZIS 8 inangizod, 2024 akiiwang

Anishinaabewakiing Nitam Agwi’idiwin – Wiisaakodewininiwag Wendakiiwaad – Gaa-okosing, Manidoobaa akiikaan., Ode’iminigiizis 26 e-inangizod, 2024 – Star Wars: A New Hope gaa-anishinaabemoomagak wii-oshki-maadaatese Aditeminigiizis 8 inangizod, 2024 Centennial Concert Hall wedi gichi-oodenaang Gaa-okosing, Manidoobaang. ￼ ￼ Aditeminigiizis 10 inangizod, da-ani-mazinaatese imaa mazinaatesewigamigong Gaa-okosing gaa-ayaagin, miinawaa gaye bakaan ningoji. Walt Disney Studios Canada owiijichigemaawaa’ ini ge-aanike-mazinaatesidoonid imaa Gaa-okosing zhigo bakaan ningoji ezhi-anishinaabekaag bizaanigo ji-gaganawaabanjigeng.

Owe gaa-anishinaabemoomagak ge-mazinaateseg, Ellyn Stern Epcar ogii-niiganishkaan, Michael Kohn gaa-bimiwidood izhichigewin. Gaa-aawiwaad: Aandeg Jedi Muldrew (Luke Skywalker), Ajuawak Kapashesit (Han Solo), Theresa Eischen (Princess Leia), Dennis Daminos Chartrand (Darth Vader), Dustin Gerald Morrow Aagimewikamig (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tomantha Sylvester Nimi Anungo Kwe (C-3PO), Jeff Monague Myiingan Minaakwhe (Grand Moff Tarkin), John-Paul Chalykoff (Uncle Owen), zhigo Wanda Barker Giwedinoonz (Aunt Beru).

Mii ogowe gaa-maamawiikamowaad: Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC), the University of Manitoba (UM), Disney/Lucasfilm, zhigo APTN. Maeengan Linklater, Director of Operations (DOTC) zhigo Cary Miller, Assistant Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies (UM) gii-niigaaniiwag. Patricia Ningewance, Assistant Professor (UM)/gaa-niigaaniid aanikanootamaagewikwe, Dennis Daminos Chartrand, gaa-wiiji’iwed aanikanootamaagewinini, Brian Cochrane dago Albert Owl ogii-wiijitoonaawaa e-maamawi-aanikanotamowaad.

Gichi-anishinaabeg zhigo oshki-anishinaabeg gii-wiidanokiindiwag e-giizhitoowaad owe izhichigewin ezhi-wawiingeziwaad endaso-bebezhigowaad. Zaagibagaawigiizis e-maadaginzod, midaasogon gii-dazhiikewag wedi Gaa-okosing gii-anishinaabewisidoowaad e-biindweweshimindwaa. Gakina gii-ozhisijigaade wedi Skywalker Sound. Gichi-ogimaa gaye ogii-wiijitoon, Anishinaabemowinan zhigo Izhitwaawinan Izhichigewin ezhinikaadeg Canadian Heritage onji. Dougald Lamont gii-inendam ji-maajitood 2021 gii-akiiwang gii-ganoonaad ini Pablo Hidalgo-wan. Gaa-okosing gii-onjii awe inini, Lucasfilm dash endananokiid noongom, e-niigaanishkang anishinaabemowini-izhichigewinan zhigo maamiinochigewin.

Baamaa naagaj da-wiidamaagem aaniin apii ge-maadaateseg imaa Disney+ zhigo APTN.

”Gi-ga-miinigoowiz Mamaandaawiziwin” (“May the Force be with you”).

