February 25, 2025

This declaration was issued publicly by the signatories in French only. 

 

We’re launching an initiative encouraging you to support homegrown media, creators and culture. 

Over 8 million francophones live in Canada, and we have countless stories to tell. Our media — your media — reflect what’s happening in the communities where we live. They share our perspectives and fuel our collective imagination. They’re a vital part of who we are. 

We’re incredibly fortunate to have so many outstanding Canadian creators producing high-quality, internationally acclaimed content for you every day. When you support homegrown media, you’re supporting these thousands of talented artists and professionals. You’re also supporting the thousands of people working behind the scenes to keep you informed and entertained. And ultimately, you’re supporting our economy too. 

What you watch, read and listen to makes a difference. 

You have the power. 

Choose Canadian media first. 

 

This statement is provided by CBC/Radio-Canada and is available here