TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of APTN Languages this September, a second TV channel offering diverse programming in over a dozen Indigenous languages. This achievement represents the culmination of 25 years of innovative work in Indigenous media, providing viewers across the country with unprecedented access to Indigenous content.

For the very first time, a fully Indigenous language channel will be available to all viewers across Canada. APTN Languages offers a rich variety of content, including dramas, documentaries, news broadcasts in both English and French, movies, and traditional and cultural programs. The channel is devoted to preserving, revitalizing and honouring the linguistic diversity of Indigenous cultures through high-quality, culturally resonant programming.

“As we celebrate 25 years of APTN, we are excited to launch APTN Languages, a groundbreaking channel dedicated to Indigenous languages. This initiative is a powerful testament to our commitment to cultural conservation and storytelling. The Anishinaabemowin broadcast of Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope is a historic milestone, showcasing the strength and dynamic nature of Indigenous cultures. This moment marks a new era of representation and recognition for Indigenous voices,” said CEO Monika Ille.

APTN and APTN Languages are both available to most Canadian households through basic channel packages. Check your TV on-screen guide for channel listings.

This fall, an exciting mix of new and returning programs will continue to captivate audiences. Viewers can look forward to new seasons of beloved shows such as Secret History: Women Warriors, the fourth season of Chuck and the First Peoples Kitchen, and the first season of Wild Rose Vets, a new version of Dr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet. These programs continue to showcase the vibrant cultures and unique experiences of Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast.

In a galaxy not so far away, APTN will present the world broadcast premiere of Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope. The epic saga will be retold in Anishinaabemowin on Sunday October 13, on both APTN and APTN Languages, with streaming available on Disney+. This monumental event signals a new hope for the continuation and celebration of Indigenous languages across Turtle Island.

On September 30, in honour of the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), APTN, in partnership with the National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) and CBC/Radio-Canada, will host the commemoration entitled Remembering the Children. Supported by Canadian Heritage, the live multilingual event will take place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on the unceded, unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation, at 3 p.m. ET. The commemorative gathering will be broadcast live on both APTN and APTN Languages and on participating broadcasters. Remembering the Children will be available on APTN lumi as of October 2. In addition, APTN will feature special programming, including exclusive documentaries, heartfelt discussions, and performances dedicated to the enduring spirit and stories of Indigenous Peoples.

For more on APTN’s 25th anniversary, the launch of APTN Languages, or the fall programming lineup, please visit APTN Media Centre.

