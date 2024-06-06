TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN is embracing a new way of celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) by focusing on community engagement and continuing to place a strong emphasis on entertaining programming for June 21. This initiative is part of APTN’s wider commitment to enhancing content for audiences throughout Turtle Island, as highlighted by the CRTC’s recent approval for the new Indigenous languages channel, APTN Languages.

Acting Good’s Roger Laughingstick, portrayed by actor Billy Merasty, will host the day of special programming, including an Acting Good marathon. And it wouldn’t be a celebration without great music! Both The Best of IDL and Le Grand Solstice showcase the incredible Indigenous music scene that exists across Turtle Island. There will also be special programming from APTN Investigates.

APTN National News will cut in live from across Canada throughout the day, showcasing how communities are celebrating NIPD. Reporters will speak with community members and report on events as they unfold, bringing the beautiful and diverse celebrations from different Nations into Canadian living rooms.

“NIPD is a day to celebrate the positive and inspirational contributions of Indigenous Peoples. By showcasing the best we have in comedy, music, and professional achievement, and by bringing our teams out into communities, APTN will reflect what it means to be Indigenous in 2024,” said Adam Garnet Jones, APTN’s director of TV content and special events. “While each community has a unique way of celebrating, we also want to demonstrate that there are threads of commonality that bring us all together.”



Join the APTN National News team in the following communities:



Whitehorse, Yukon – Kwanlin Dun Cultural Society



“As a national television network, APTN connects communities through multiple platforms, providing a space for people to share their experiences,” said Cheryl McKenzie, APTN’s executive director of news and current affairs. “Our reporters and video journalists will provide an opportunity for Canadians to witness the immense diversity of Indigenous cultures and perspectives.”

The broadcast will be shared on all APTN channels and via livestream allowing the celebration to be made available to most Canadian households. For the full programming schedule, and to watch the livestream, visit aptntv.ca/NIPD. To learn how APTN is observing National Indigenous History Month, read our feature article.





About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with over nine million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.



