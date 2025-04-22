TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — So you’re looking for top-tier storytelling north of the 49th parallel, eh? No need to paddle your canoe any further. APTN’s got you covered with a lineup of spring shows that ooze maple syrup and remind you what it means to be the True North strong and free. From pow wows to paintbrushes, every show reflects the spirit, resilience and beauty of these lands we call home.

Whether you are watching on APTN, APTN Languages or on our streaming platform APTN lumi, our programming reminds us that diversity isn’t something to fear, it’s something to embrace. (Not-so-subtle side-eye.) We’re keeping our stories, our voices and our languages alive OUR way and no, we won’t apologize for it.

APTN has some of the most TREMENDOUS Indigenous programming. It might be the best Indigenous programming we’ve EVER seen. (See what we did there?) And you can watch knowing that most of our content is proudly produced right here, on this side of the border.

As we roll into June, we’re amplifying Indigenous voices louder than ever. For National Indigenous History Month, we’re sharing powerful programming that celebrates the stories, cultures and histories that have shaped these lands long before Canada was even an idea. We’re kicking things off in style! On June 1, dive into a North of North marathon. Viewers can’t get enough of this fan-favourite! Friday nights will be dedicated to unforgettable movies, and on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day, experience the vibrant sights and sounds of Le grand solstice, a spectacular concert showcasing Indigenous artists and cultures.

No fake news here – this lineup is HUGE and 100% authentic! Here’s what you can watch with pride this spring on APTN:



NEW SHOWS THIS SPRING!

Northwoods Survival

Welcome to some of the most breathtakingly wild and untamed places on Earth – where “progress” doesn’t mean skyscrapers and Wi-Fi, but a return to the land, survival on your own terms and freedom from modern distractions. For these adventurers, every day is a high-stakes gamble with exhilarating rewards.

APTN premiere: May 25 (English)

APTN lumi premiere: May 25 (English)



Red River Gold

In 1870, a trove of gold coins on their way to fund a military force heading to confront Louis Riel during the Red River Resistance disappeared. With the gold having never been recovered, a group of modern-day treasure hunters are hoping to find it!

APTN lumi premiere: April 28 (English)

APTN premiere: May 5 (English)



@Home

Tamara Bell uses her interior design prowess to help Indigenous Peoples connect with their cultural and artistic traditions.

APTN premiere: May 5 (English)

APTN lumi premiere: May 5 (English)

RETURNING APTN FAN-FAVOURITES!

Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen / Chuck et la cuisine des premiers peuples (Season 5)

This season, chef Chuck Hughes learns culinary traditions from Indigenous mentors from across Canada and the United States. Cross border sharing is caring!

APTN premieres: May 5 (English) and May 9 (French)

APTN lumi premieres: May 5 (English) and May 9 (French)



Pow Wow Chow

(Season 2)

Pow Wow Chow follows two food vendors as they navigate their way through the pow wow trail and festivals. Get a spectacular behind-the-scenes view into the fast-paced livelihood of these resilient business owners.

APTN lumi premieres: May 2 (English) and April 30 (Cree)

APTN Languages premiere: May 7 (Cree)

May 7 (Cree) APTN premiere: May 9 (English)

Red Earth Uncovered

(Season 5)

Embark on an adventure to places where legendary mysteries keep the world guessing! From the elusive Sasquatch to the secrets of Ogopogo, Red Earth Uncovered dives deep into myths, archaeology and the untold stories behind them.

APTN lumi premiere: May 4 (Cree)

APTN Languages premiere: May 11 (Cree)

Amplify

(Season 3)

Amplify showcases the powerful diversity of Indigenous music in Canada. In each episode, we meet an Indigenous singer/songwriter as they explore the creation of a new song based on a personal source of inspiration.

APTN lumi premiere: May 6 (English)

APTN premiere: May 13 (English)

Tallboyz

(Season 2)

The TallBoyz are back, taking their absurdist, technicolour approach to gender, politics, family and friendships to even greater heights.

APTN premiere: May 20 (English)

Michif Country

(Season 4)

This docuseries takes you deep into the heart of St. Laurent, Manitoba, where the Michif language, culture and landscape come alive! Join Indigenous celebrities as they swap stories, traditions and maybe even a few survival tips with the locals all while embarking on epic adventures.

APTN lumi premiere: May 1 (English)

APTN premiere: May 8 (English)

A LITTLE SOMETHING FOR THE MAPLE MUNCHKINS!

Ukaliq and Kalla

(New show!)

Deep in the Arctic, two unlikely besties are on a mission to learn, laugh and maybe cause a little mischief! Ukaliq, the bouncy, impatient Arctic hare, and Kalla, the cool, clever lemming, team up in this fun-filled children’s series that mixes 2D animation with live action.

APTN Languages premiere: May 11 (Inuktitut)

APTN lumi premiere: May 11 (Inuktitut)





Chums

(Season 2)

A rag tag group of furry friends discover their relationship to the animals, the environment and Mother Earth.

APTN lumi premieres: May 3 (English, Cree and Anishinaabemowin)

APTN premiere: May 10 (English)

APTN Languages premiere: May 10 (Cree and Anishinaabemowin)

Indigenous Art Adventures

(Season 2)

Indigenous Art Adventures is back with even more fun and creative projects for kids! Join host Lance Cardinal as he takes young viewers on exciting crafting journeys that celebrate Indigenous cultures.

APTN premiere: May 10 (English)

APTN lumi premiere: May 10 (English)

This spring, join APTN with programming that feels like home. Check out APTN’s full TV schedule at www.aptntv.ca/schedule.

