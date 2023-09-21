In honour of the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) have joined forces once again to produce a 90-minute commemorative gathering on September 30 at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on the unceded, unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation. This commemoration will take place from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live across Canada.

APTN and NCTR invite you to join them at the gathering for an opportunity to conduct in-person interviews with spokespeople for their respective organizations, as well as with artists, speakers and Survivors who are involved in the event.

NOTE: Interviews must be coordinated in advance. Media interested in attending the event must RSVP here by September 29, 2023. Passes and accreditation must be picked up at the media tent between 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Event:

Media interviews as part of Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2023 on Saturday, September 30.

Location:

Parliament Hill

111 Wellington St., Ottawa ON

Click here for the map. No parking available on-site.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Media passes and accreditation to be picked up (at the media tent)

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Media access to representatives (at the media tent)

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2023

Commemorative gathering

Opportunity to capture photos, b-roll and audio

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

Media access to representatives (at the media tent)

Representatives:

Stephanie Scott, NCTR Executive Director

Jennifer Wood, NCTR Intergovernmental and Community Relations Liaison

Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, NCTR Governing Circle Chair

Dr. Levinia Brown, Survivor, NCTR Governing Circle

Laurie McDonald, Survivor, NCTR Survivors Circle

Brian Normand, Survivor, NCTR Survivors Circle

Adam Garnet Jones, APTN Director of TV Content and Special Events

Select artists and speakers available — please reach out to confirm

Click here for more information about Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

– 30 –

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About NCTR

The NCTR is a place of learning and dialogue where the truths of the residential school experience will be honoured and kept safe for future generations. The NCTR was created as part of the mandate of the TRC. The TRC was charged to listen to Survivors, their families, communities and others affected by the residential school system and educate Canadians about their experiences. The resulting collection of statements, documents and other materials now forms the sacred heart of the NCTR.

The NCTR’s Bentwood Box contains symbolic items from across the country and serves as a tribute to residential school Survivors and their experiences.

Media Contacts:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]

Shasta Chartrand

Director, Communications and Digital Strategy, NCTR

(204) 474-6069

[email protected]

Cali Timmins

Senior Consultant, Media Profile

(647) 206-5787

[email protected]